JD Wetherspoon refused licence for Belfast city centre pub

UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon has been dealt a blow in its bid to open a new bar in the centre of Belfast.

The company was seeking a licence for a hostelry at premises on Royal Avenue.

But a judge refused its application amid opposition from six independent bars already trading in the neighbouring streets.

She held that an existing licence to be surrendered as part of the process was not properly valid.

JD Wetherspoon wanted a provisional grant of licence to operate a new pub at a former JJB Sports store.

Other bars in the city centre objected to the move, arguing that there was no need for it.

As part of the application the company was expected to use a licence from another of its outlets outside Belfast.

But Belfast County Court heard evidence that alterations made to those premises to increase the drinking facilities had invalidated a renewal of its licence.

On that basis Her Honour Judge Crawford refused the application, a Courts Service spokesperson confirmed.