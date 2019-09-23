Jeff Dudgeon: If even Sir Anthony Hart’s inquiry into Kincora, the most rigorous yet, is not believed then we’re in a world of conspiracy theories

The recent re-opening of the controversy about the Kincora home follows the publication of Andrew Lownie’s biography of the murdered Lord Mountbatten.

He quotes two former residents of Kincora who describe being sexually abused by Mountbatten at his castle near Mullaghmore in Co Sligo.

Letter to the editor

This has led to a flood of stories and demands by politicians calling for certain closed files in PRONI (and Dublin) to be made public.

These files according to PRONI are closed or have sections blanked out as required by the Data Protection Act. It may be that they are being overly restrictive but public authorities must abide by the act or those politicians should seek to repeal it.

News stories have gratuitously accused other individuals (who may well have been gay) of crimes of paedophilia and abuse. They include not just Earl Mountbatten but also distinguished local men like Peter Montgomery and Leslie Mackie, two others who unfortunately committed suicide, Joss Cardwell and Pastor Mullan, and several who have no reputations like Anthony Blunt or John McKeague.

Those with reputations have had them trashed by uncorroborated assertions.

The statements to Andrew Lownie bear a close resemblance to those made by Carl Beech about top politicians abusing boys, indeed murdering them.

They were sadly believed by the police but are now proven to be total fantasy. If the interviewees, both new, were at Kincora they failed to take up the opportunity to give evidence to the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) enquiry and the question should be asked of Mr Lownie why not, and what tests did he apply to check their remarks.

Naomi Long MEP was reported in the Irish Times (September 16 2019) as saying: “These papers need to be released so that abuse can be investigated properly and in a way which will bring truth and justice to the victims and survivors of Kincora. This lack of transparency and repeated refusal to open the files relating to this case fuels the perception there was, at best, more knowledge of what was happening at Kincora Boys’ Home at the time than has been admitted. And at worst government cover-up of or collusion in the abuse itself.”

But Sir Anthony Hart’s HIA enquiry, the last of seven into Kincora, was the most rigorous possible and cost many millions. It was a proper investigation whose extensive report and full evidence transcripts are available on the internet, probably unread by most commentators. The late judge saw all those PRONI files and I am sure would have followed up any leads in them.

He reported there was no collusion in abuse by the state or public authorities at Kincora and that criminality was limited to the three men convicted and jailed in 1981. Indeed boys’ homes in Belfast were purged decades before those in England.

If Sir Anthony and his report are not to be trusted then we are in the world of conspiracy theories that can never be satisfied, no matter how often investigated.

Let it rest and at least spare the families of those innocent men, accused without evidence, further distress. Otherwise, as with Legacy cases, there will be never ending enquiries that serve neither truth nor justice.

Jeff Dudgeon, Belfast BT9