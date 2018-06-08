Jetty closed to public after underage drinking and anti-social behaviour

Police in Fermanagh have said underage drinking and anti-social behaviour were some of the reasons why a jetty on Lough Erne has been closed to the public.

The PSNI said there were reports of young people swimming near the jetty while drinking alcohol.

"Following two weeks of anti-social behaviour, underage drinking, noise complaints and other criminal acts, the Killyhevlin Water Ski Jetty has been closed to both pedestrians and boat users," the PSNI wrote on Facebook.

"This has been deemed necessary due to damage caused and concerns for safety of young people swimming from and using the jetty whilst partying and consuming alcohol."