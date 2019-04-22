Jewellery and cash stolen in Co Antrim burglary

Members of the public are being urged to contact police if they are offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances, following a burglary at a house in Ballyclare.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who can help with their inquiries into the burglary at the Doagh Road property on Friday (April 19) to get in touch.

Detective Constable McGarry said: “It is believed that the burglary took place between 2pm and 6pm on Friday. The occupant returned home to find that jewellery and a sum of money had been taken.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1162 of 19/04/19.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.