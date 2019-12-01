Jewellery stolen from homes of elderly people - PSNI investigate if burglaries are linked

Detectives are investigating two burglaries at the homes of older people which they believe may be linked.

The incident happened in the Coleraine area

Burglar forces window of property

The first property in Broomhill Park in Coleraine was entered by forcing a rear window sometime between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday evening while the occupants were out.

Rooms were ransacked and jewellery taken.



The second break-in, reported at around 8pm, took place at a house on Main Street in Castlerock.

Thieves entered the home via the rear door and again ransacked rooms and stole jewellery while the couple who live there were out.



Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in either area yesterday and who may have noticed any vehicles or people that seemed out of place. Information can be provided by calling 101, quoting reference 1434 or 1491 30/11/19.

