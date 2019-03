Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Queensway area of Carrickfergus.

It occurred on Wednesday, March 27, sometime between 12am and 4pm.

Entry was gained via the rear window of the house being forced open and a number of pieces of jewellery were taken.

The PSNI would be keen to speak with a male who was driving a white van in the Fairview Crescent area at the time.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them on 101 with serial number 901 of the 27/3/19.