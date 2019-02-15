Jewellery thief a ‘drug addict since he was eight’

A Belfast man who stole jewellery from city centre stores has been a drug addict since he was eight years old, a court heard on Friday.

Ryan McGuckin avoided jail after a judge was told of his ongoing battle against a dependency on illicit substances.

The 26-year-old, of Powerscourt Place, was convicted of carrying out two thefts on December 20 last year.

He stole four bracelets worth £70 from House of Fraser, along with a necklace and more bracelets valued at £69 from Argento.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court, he indicated he was ready to go to prison before his lawyer sought an alternative outcome.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill argued that McGuckin struggles to get through each day.

“This is someone who has had a drug addiction since he was eight years old,” counsel said.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall pointed out the defendant was in breach of a previous suspended sentence for a separate theft.

However, she decided to impose two years probation, with a condition that McGuckin undertakes a drug and alcohol treatment programme.

“I suspect this might be a bit of a risk with him because I’m concerned the pattern of drug-taking has settled in,” Mrs Bagnall said.

She warned him that any breach of the order or further offending will lead to immediate imprisonment for “quite a long time”.