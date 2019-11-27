Jewellery with 'huge sentimental value' stolen from NI home - including wedding rings

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at residential premises in the Little Wenham area of Moira on Monday 25th November.

Detective Constable Brennan said: “Sometime between 1pm and shortly after 10:15pm, it was reported that a quantity of jewellery was taken from a house in the area.

Burglar

"The jewellery taken is of significant sentimental value to the home owner, including the wedding ring of the resident’s mother.

“Burglaries are a violation of people’s personal space and cherished possessions – items that not only are of great personal value to the owner, but possessions which are significant investments of both time and cost.

"Having sentimental items stolen has a lasting impact on those directly affected.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2082 25/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

A list of the items stolen during the burglary included:

· Female wedding ring – 21ct soft gold plain band

· Diamond and emerald gold ring – the centre stone was emerald surrounded by small diamonds with a gold bridge on either side

· Diamond solitaire gold ring

· Gold signet ring – with a square face which had a diagonal line across the centre, on the top half was a ‘squiggle’ pattern and on the bottom half the initials ‘EM’

· Silver signet ring – child size, with damage to the base.

· Male gold signet ring with a black stone

· Female gold signet ring with a black stone

· Females gold watch with a gold link bracelet

· Gold gate bracelet with 5 bars

· Gold gate bracelet with 4 bars (quite fine)

· 2 Silver charm bracelets – one of which had charms including a ‘coach’ and a ‘donkey’, amongst others. The second bracelet was quite chunky, with charms

· Gold, fine chain necklace with ‘scorpio’ pendant in gold letters

· Gold chain with a ‘Star of David’ pendant

· Gold eternity ring with 5 small diamonds

· Gold heart shaped locket, approximately 1.5cm in size with photos inside (mother and father in one side and grandmother in other). The locket has the initials EM on the front and has damage to the rear in the form of a dent

· Gold ring with a blue coloured stone at the centre and lighter coloured stones around it

· Gold link bracelet with a solid band with ‘Elizabeth’ engraved

· Small gold ‘house’ figure charm

· Silver ‘Kiwi’ figure charm

· Silver child size bangle with a hinge opening and safety chain. It had an etching design on surface.