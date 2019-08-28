Jim Allister to urge PSNI to test Troubles weapons for DNA evidence

The revelation that the PSNI has around 3,000 Troubles-related weapons which could potentially be tested for DNA evidence as part of legacy investigations is due to be raised with the chief constable today.

Responding to a report in yesterday’s News Letter about the weapons and the continued viability of DNA testing, TUV leader Jim Allister claimed the items in the possession of the PSNI have “the potential to be a treasure trove of forensic evidence”.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Allister said: “I commend the News Letter for their efforts in revealing that the PSNI holds some 3,000 weapons from the terrorist campaign – material which has the potential to be a treasure trove of forensic evidence.

“These weapons should have already been tested for DNA and I will be raising this matter with the chief constable when I meet him tomorrow.”

The North Antrim MLA questioned if the weapons “have not been tested because of the political problems they would create?”.

“At a time when elderly veterans of Operation Banner are being dragged to court I find it incredible that the PSNI would hold this sort of material which could see terrorists in court and not make use of it,” he said.

“I will be pressing the chief constable for a commitment that all evidential leads which can be provided by this material will be exhausted.”

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for victims and survivors’ umbrella group Innocent Victims United, has called for a public inquiry into the matter.