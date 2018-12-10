Jim Donegan murder: Details of shooting victim’s funeral released

The funeral of a man who was murdered outside a school in west Belfast last week is due to take place on Thursday.

Father-of-three Jim Donegan was shot dead by a lone gunman as he sat in his Porsche Panamera sports car waiting to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School on the Glen Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have said the involvement of dissident republicans in the murder is one possible option they are considering.

Details of Mr Donegan’s funeral were confirmed in a family notice, which described the 43-year-old as a “beloved husband, devoted daddy, much loved son and loving brother.”

Requiem mass will take place at St John the Evangelist Church in Belfast on Thursday at 10am, followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium at 1pm.

Responding to speculation that Mr Donegan was murdered due to involvement in criminality, his widow Laura took to social media to deny that was the case, claiming the rumours are “lies”.

Detectives investigating Mr Donegan’s murder have appealed for anyone who can help them identify his killer to come forward.

CCTV footage released by police shows the gunman, dressed in a high-vis jacked and carrying a dark coloured bag, walking to the scene and then running along the Glen Road after the shooting.

Two men arrested last week following searches in west Belfast were released unconditionally.

Asked about the progress of the investigation, a PSNI spokesman would only say it is “still ongoing.”

Hundreds of terrified children who were in the area at the time of the fatal shooting have been offered counselling.

