Jim Donegan murder: Man, 48, arrested in England

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan on the Glen Road, Belfast on December 4 last year.

The man was detained by officers in England earlier today, according to the PSNI.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: "The man is currently in police custody in England assisting with our enquiries.

"43-year-old Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on 4 December 2018.

"I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”