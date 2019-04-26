Jim Donegan murder - police make two arrests under Terrorism Act

Police investigating the murder of Jim Donegan have arrested two men under the Terrorism Act.

The two men, aged 53 and 39, were arrested under Section 41 of the act and have been taken to Musgrave Police Station.

Jim Donegan was murdered outside a school in Belfast in December.

Mr. Donegan, 43, was gunned down while he waited for his son outside a school on Glen Road, west Belfast on December 4, 2018.

In March, the police attributed the murder of Mr. Donegan to Irish republican paramilitary group, the I.N.L.A.

“I don’t want to speculate at this stage because only the I.N.L.A. know why Jim was targeted," said Detective Superintendent, Jason Murphy in March.

"Jim had a profile. He was clearly in and around west Belfast on a very regular basis, so the reasons for him being targeted are still under investigation."