Ex-RUC man Jim Gamble formerly headed up the UK's Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre.

​Sir Keir Starmer has defended the grooming inquiry, saying “injustice will have no place to hide” and telling MPs Baroness Louise Casey will support its work.

Challenged at Prime Minister's Questions over the resignation of four women from the inquiry's victims and survivors panel, Sir Keir said the “door will always be open” should they wish to return.

One of the things which has prompted the resignations is the fact that former RUC counter-terror officer Jim Gamble had been tipped as the possible leader of the inquiry.

Mr Gamble was formerly one of the top figures in Special Branch, led the UK’s anti-online paedophile operations, and was at one stage considered as a possible chief constable of the PSNI.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament today. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

At least two of the women to have resigned did so because they believe the leader of the inquiry should not be from a policing background.

Mr Gamble yesterday ruled himself out of the running for the job.

The prime minister said: “The inquiry is not and will never be watered down. Its scope will not change.

“It will examine the ethnicity and religion of the offenders, and we will find the right person to chair the inquiry.

“I can tell the house today, Mr Speaker, that Dame Louise Casey will now support the work of the inquiry, and it will get to the truth. Injustice will have no place to hide.”

Baroness Casey, a former victims' commissioner, previously led a “national audit” of group-based child sexual exploitation that found “many examples” of organisations shying away from discussion of “ethnicity or cultural factors” in such offences “for fear of appearing racist”.

Her findings, published in June 2025, prompted Sir Keir to order the creation of the national inquiry.

Following the prime minister's announcement, the Home Office declined to say how Baroness Casey would be supporting the inquiry.

His comments came in response to a question from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who asked on behalf of Fiona Goddard, one of the women who quit the panel: “Being dismissed and contradicted by a minister when you're telling the truth takes you right back to that feeling of not being believed all over again.

“Fiona's question is simple: 'What's the point in speaking up if we're just going to be called liars?'”

Earlier, Cabinet minister Emma Reynolds had apologised to the survivors for the government's handling of the inquiry, saying she was “sorry if they felt let down by the process”.

Two survivors, Fiona Goddard and Ellie-Ann Reynolds, resigned on Monday citing concerns about a “toxic environment”, with two unnamed women following them on Tuesday.

The women also expressed concerns over attempts to widen the scope of the inquiry, and the candidates being considered to chair the inquiry.

Annie Hudson, a former director of children's services for Lambeth, has now reportedly withdrawn her candidacy following recent media coverage.

Ms Goddard told Times Radio yesterday she reiterated her call for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to resign over her comments disputing the allegations that the inquiry was being watered down.

She said: “My problem is there is little to no recognition of what Jess Phillips did today by nationally calling me a liar when she knew I was telling the truth.

“I think that there needs to be an apology, swiftly followed by Jess Phillips' resignation.”

In the Commons yesterday, Sir Keir defended Ms Phillips, saying: “I respect the views of all the survivors, and there are different views, I accept that.

“But the safeguarding minister, I think, has probably more experience than any other person in this House in dealing with violence against women and girls.

“Alongside her will be Louise Casey. These two individuals have spent decades standing up for those who have been abused and sexually exploited, and I absolutely think they're the right people to take this forward.”

Mr Gamble meanwhile announced he had pulled out because of a “lack of confidence” in him among some survivors of grooming gangs “due to my previous occupation”.

In a withdrawal letter, he said: “I made a commitment that if this consensus of trust was not present, I would not proceed, and I must now be true to my word.

“This decision is reinforced by the highly charged and toxic environment that has surrounded and influenced the appointment process and the impact this has had on those closest to me.”

