John Finlay: Those who stir up hatred of Orange parades are partly to blame for Rasharkin hall attack

I wish to condemn another sickening attack on Rasharkin Orange hall.

It seems there are those that are so full of hatred that they cannot leave anything Protestant alone.

Letters

The police need to do all that they can to apprehend those responsible. I will be speaking to them about this matter.

Also those that stir up hatred of Orange parades and stir up anti-Orange sentiments are also to blame.

If anyone saw anything I would urge them to report it to PSNI so those responsible can be brought to justice.

It’s time people accepted the right for orange culture to exist and grow in Rasharkin.

John Finlay, DUP councillor, Cloughmills