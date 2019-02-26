Jon Jonsson: Mystery surrounds disappearance of Icelandic man who was in Republic of Ireland for poker competition

Police have made an appeal for information that could help with the search for a Icelandic man who vanished while in the Republic of Ireland two weeks ago.

Jon Jonsson, 41, arrived in Ireland more than two weeks ago and was due to take part in a poker tournament.

MISSING - Jon Jonsson.

Mr. Jonsson was last seen wearing a black padded jacket in Whitehall, Dublin at 11:00am on Saturday February 9.

The father-of-four arrived in Ireland on Friday February 8 and his fiancee arrived the following day.

Mr. Jonsson is described as being six foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair.

A dozen of Mr. Jonsson's friends and family have arrived in Ireland to assist with the search.

Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his well-being.

“It’s been awful for the whole family - it’s been really hard but we’re trying our best to get through it,” said Mr. Jonsson's brother, David.

Anyone who has seen Jon or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.