A spokesperson from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Friday, 12th May that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 car.

“The man has been named as 22-year-old Jordan Nixon from the Moira area.

“Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services attended. Sadly, Mr Nixon died at the scene.

“The Moira Road which was closed to traffic for a time, has since fully reopened to motorists.

“A full investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moira Road area around this time and date, and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 2353 of 12/05/23.”

