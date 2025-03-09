Judge highlights cost of interpreter as he adjourns case of Polish man charged with voyeurism

By Court Reporter
Published 9th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena
​A district judge has adjourned the case of a Polish man charged with voyeurism until April after highlighting the cost of an interpreter.

Sebastian Jaroszek (29), with an address listed as Dunfane Avenue in Ballymena, is charged in relation to May 29 last year.

The charge is that 'for the purpose of sexual gratification observed (a female) doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification'.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the defendant was assisted by a Polish language interpreter, the case was set to be adjourned to April 1 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the matter to the Crown Court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if a four week adjournment was realistic "as the taxpayer has to pay for an interpreter every time the defendant comes to court" and instead the case was adjourned to April 15.

