Judge rejects bid to have paedophile hunting ban lifted

A man facing assault and disorderly behaviour charges has failed in a legal bid to have a ban on paedophile hunting activities lifted.

Kenneth Abbott is accused of committing the offences during a confrontation with a man in Belfast last year.

The 45-year-old, of Cluan Place in the city, was originally charged with more serious counts of false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and acting provocatively by shouting allegations of a sexual nature.

Those three charges have all now been withdrawn, it was confirmed at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Instead, Abbott is only to be prosecuted for alleged common assault and disorderly behaviour at Chamberlain Street on November 23, 2017.

He has been out on bail under strict terms, including a prohibition on accessing social media, dating sites or public records.

Due to the reduced charges no opposition was raised to those restrictions being removed.

But a PSNI officer resisted a further attempt to have a condition banning Abbott from any online paedophile hunting lifted.

She told the court it was necessary for public order reasons.

“Footage of the incident in question shows the defendant behaving in an aggressive manner and drawing the attention of members of the public in the vicinity,” the officer claimed.

It was also alleged that Abbott failed to show remorse during a previous court appearance, shouting at police “You will never stop me paedo hunting”.

Defence solicitor Andrew Russell argued that the continued prohibition was disproportionate to the charges his client now faces.

He said a senior detective had sent a letter setting out steps to be taken if involved in so-called paedophile hunting.

Stressing that Abbott was not confirming he wanted to carry out such actions, the lawyer added: “No offence has ever been highlighted to have occurred by online activities.”

Despite removing the other bail conditions, District Judge Fiona Bagnall maintained the order to desist from online paedophile hunting.

She said: “I’m content it should remain and is indeed proportionate in the overall circumstances of the case.”

Abbott is due back in court with two co-accused at a later date.