Judge watches final recorded movements of murder victim Geordie Gilmour

A senior judge sitting on a murder trial has watched the last recorded movements of Geordie Gilmore less half an hour before he was shot last year.

On the second day of the trial, a prosecution lawyer outlined at Belfast Crown Court details of the movements of three men accused of his murder and also that of Geordie Gilmore and his friends.

Three men have been charged with murdering Mr Gilmore and attempting to murder his two passengers.

On trial are David ‘Dee Dee’ McMaw, 30, from Starbog Road in Larne; his brother Darren McMaw, 33, from Kilgreel Road in Carrickfergus; and 36-year-old Brian McClean, from Valetta Park in Newtownards.

All three deny the charges against them at their non-jury trial.

Mr Justice McAlinden heard earlier this week it was the prosecution’s case that David McMaw and Brian McLean were present at the murder scene, the gunman was David McMaw, Brian McLean acted as a lookout and Darren McMaw used his work van in a “scouting exercise” to follow Mr Gilmore before the attack.

Darren McMaw’s work van was fitted with a tracking device and on Friday a prosecution lawyer outlined the vehicle’s movements from 7.47 am when it left his then home at Starbog Road, Kilwaughter, Larne, on March 12, 2017 up until 2.20pm that day - less than ten minutes after Mr Gilmore was shot and seriously injured during a gun attack.

The 44-year-old died the following day in hospital from a “catastrophic brain injury as a result of a bullet wound”.

Mr Gilmore left Belfast’s Laganside Courts complex at about 12.30pm on the day of the shooting - he had been there to support a man who was charged with attempted murder - and drove back to Carrickfergus, followed by his son in another car.

The court heard that, about 50 minutes later, the tracker on Darren McMaw’s work van indicated that the vehicle was parked in an area in which he had a clear view of Mr Gilmore’s home.

The tracking device showed the van then driving around Carrickfergus and at 13.34pm the vehicle pulled up in the town at the then Cherry Walk home of David McMaw, said the lawyer.

Mr Justice McAlinden watched as a police CCTV camera captured two vehicles in convoy driving past the PSNI’s Seapark base at 13.41pm - the lead vehicle was Mr Gilmore’s white Vauxhall Insignia saloon car while his son was travelling behind with friends in a red BMW car.

Five minutes later, CCTV footage showed what the lawyer described as the ‘Gilmore party’ walking to Delacey’s Cafe in North Street, Carrickfergus, where they remained for around 20 minutes.

The court heard that while in the cafe, a series of mobile phone calls were made between David McMaw and a number of other men “relaying information” about Mr Gilmore, including a 50-second call that was received by Darren McMaw which prompted him to go to the centre of the town.

At 2.01pm, CCTV footage played to the court showed the ‘Gilmore party’ leaving Delacey’s cafe on foot.

The prosecution lawyer said that at this time, Darren McMaw’s van “does a U-tur” on a road and then made its way back into Carrickfergus.

CCTV footage showed the white Insignia and the red BMW travelling along the Marine Highway in Carrick at 2.04pm followed a few minutes later by Darren McMaw’s red and white coloured van. This footage of his van on the Marine Highway was captured on a school bus.

Further footage showed the ‘Gilmore party’ dropping off a person at a petrol station in the town at 14.09pm.

The white Insignia and the red BMW continued their journey and then drove into Pinewood Avenue where the shooting took place.

A 999 call was made at 14.12pm just seconds after the shooting and the court heard there were a number of mobile calls made by David McMaw to another person in the minutes after the gun attack.

The prosecution added that the tracking device on Darren McMaw’s work van showed it finally came to a halt at 2.20pm at David McMaw’s then home in Cherry Walk.

Mr Justice McAlinden heard on Thursday that in the aftermath of the murder, David McMaw and Brian McClean “disappeared” until March 16 last year.

Darren McMaw, who the prosecution said “involved himself in the prelude and the aftermath of the murder”, said he was aware of a feud but denied involvement in it.

He alleged that he had been targeted by the Gilmores but denied he was involved in murder.

The trial continues.