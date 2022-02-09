During a visit to the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre in Belfast to mark publication of the 2020/21 OCTF Annual Report, she said: “The increasing reports of cybercrime are of particular concern to me.

“I very much welcome the opportunity to see the range of ongoing work to tackle the threats posed by cyber criminals including ransomware attacks, hacking, phishing and fraud. Criminals are adept at using the online world to conduct their activities and it is important that we are able respond to this threat. This is a key priority for the OCTF.”

During 2020/21 operations by OCTF partners resulted in over 8,000 drugs seizures by PSNI as well as seizures by Border Force of over 400kg of drugs including almost 26kg of Class A drugs, over 1.6 million cigarettes and 2,890 kg tobacco, 265,000 illicit prescription items and over 20,000 items of counterfeit goods. Also, 150 potential victims of modern slavery were identified and provided with support.

Justice Minister Naomi Long: we need to ensure that crime does not pay

Naomi Long said: “Responding to serious organised crime is difficult and challenging work, and I am impressed and encouraged by the dedication, commitment and resolve of all those involved at both strategic and operational levels.

“The combined efforts of law enforcement partners continues to play a significant role in delivering the collective aim of ensuring we can all live in safer communities, where we respect the law and each other. Collectively, we need to ensure that serious organised crime does not pay.”

She urged the public, and anyone who has concerns, to note the case studies in the report and to contact the police or any of the helplines provided, if they suspect that someone is a victim of organised crime or they have any information to help bring these criminals to justice.

