Kate Hoey backs plan to fast-track Brexit with DUP opposed

Northern Ireland-born Kate Hoey was one of five Labour MPs who voted in support of the Conservative government’s bill that would have fast-tracked the UK out of the European Union.

The decision by the member for Vauxhall placed her on the opposite side of the debate from the 10 DUP MPs who voted against the bill – known as the ‘Programme Motion’ – on Tuesday evening.

This bill was defeated (322 to 308) which could lead to Brexit being delayed beyond the October 31 deadline.

Number 10 had wanted MPs to authorise the passing of the bill through Parliament in the space of three days.

The DUP also voted against the government’s European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill – which was passed 329 votes to 299 against – as it wants more time to scrutinise its contents.