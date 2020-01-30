Katie Hopkins' Twitter account: Controversial commentator has social media account suspended for violating hateful conduct policy

Far-right commentator and professional agent provocateur, Katie Hopkins, has had her Twitter account suspended after it was adjudged to have violated the social media giant's hateful conduct policy.

Hopkins, 44, lost access to her 1.1 million Twitter followers on Thursday morning.

Hopkins, who according to her profile, joined Twitter in 2009, has had all but one of her tweets deleted.

The one remaining tweet is a retweet on December 23, 2019.

The initial tweet which Hopkins in turn retweeted was by composer Nitin Sawhney who accused the former Apprentice contestant of "inciting racial hatred".

Hopkins' suspension came less than 24 hours after Countdown presenter and anti-hate campaigner Rachel Riley revealed she had met with Twitter to request the review the way in which Hopkins was using the platform.

Katie Hopkins.

"I met with @Twitter yesterday with @imi_ahmed from@CCDHate and asked them among other things to review George Galloway & Katie Hopkins's presence on their platform," tweeted Riley.

"I am pleased to see that action appears to have been taken! This is what happens when they have the #WillToAct."

A Twitter spokesman said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and harassment have no place on the service.

“We take enforcement action against any account that is violative of our rules – which includes violations of our hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy.

"These rules apply to everyone using our service – regardless of the account involved.”