Keady baby death | GoFundMe page set-up to help family of 11 month-old baby Hunter McGleenan

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family of an 11 month-old baby boy who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Hunter Patrick McGleenan was found dead in his Market Street home in the village of Keady, County Armagh on Tuesday.

Eleven month-old Hunter McGleenan who died suddenly on Tuesday.

The infant was named as Hunter Patrick McGleenan in a death notice from Mone Funeral Directors in Keady.

A friend of the McGleenan family set-up the GoFundMe page on Wednesday.

The page looks set to surpass its target of £5,000 within 24 hours of it going live.

"Any money raised will be used by Hunter's loving family to pay for any costs involved with the wake/funeral arrangements and to help erect a headstone," reads the GoFundMe page.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family of baby Hunter McGleenan.

"Any donation is greatly appreciated, the family wish to thank all those who have expressed their condolences at this sad time."

People have been expressing their shock and sadness at Hunter's tragic death.

"RIP you beautiful angel - may you give your loving family the strength to get through this painful heartache," said one woman.

"So very sorry for the loss of you beautiful baby boy RIP," added another.

A post mortem is due to take place on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday evening PSNI detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death were granted an additional 24 hours by a court to question a 31 year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday.

Click here to go to the Hunter McGleenan GoFundMe page