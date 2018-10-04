Kids climb perilously on town centre roofs

Kids on the roof above shops in Cookstown
Kids on the roof above shops in Cookstown

Police have warned that children could die after they were photographed on top of roofs, three storey’s high, in a Co Tyrone town.

The youngsters were clambering dangerously on the peaked roofs of town centre shops in Cookstown today (Thursday).

Writing on PSNI Cookstown’s Facebook page, police said: “Where is your child?

“Are they climbing across roofs on James Street?

“If so.. they’re not only stupid, they’re one step away from a 30 foot fall onto concrete which, if it does not kill them, will result in life changing injuries including being confined to a wheelchair with severe head and spinal injuries.

“If you know who these youths are or have any information about this ring us on 101.”