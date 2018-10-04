Kids climb perilously on town centre roofs

Police have warned that children could die after they were photographed on top of roofs, three storey’s high, in a Co Tyrone town.

The youngsters were clambering dangerously on the peaked roofs of town centre shops in Cookstown today (Thursday).

Writing on PSNI Cookstown’s Facebook page, police said: “Where is your child?

“Are they climbing across roofs on James Street?

“If so.. they’re not only stupid, they’re one step away from a 30 foot fall onto concrete which, if it does not kill them, will result in life changing injuries including being confined to a wheelchair with severe head and spinal injuries.

“If you know who these youths are or have any information about this ring us on 101.”