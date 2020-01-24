Killer driver of mum Lisa Gow fails to have jail term reduced

A man who knocked down and killed a Belfast mother-of-two in a stolen car has failed in a bid to have his 11-year prison term reduced.

Martin Nelson claimed flaws in the sentencing process after he had admitted causing the death of Lisa Gow by dangerous driving in April 2018.

But the Court of Appeal rejected all arguments advanced by the 41-year-old, describing him as a career criminal who has amassed more than 240 convictions.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: “The offender has emerged as someone impenetrable and seemingly incurable.”

Nelson was driving a stolen Audi A4 when he crashed into a van and then struck 32-year-old Ms Gow as she walked on the Ballysillan Road, killing her instantly.

Nelson, previously of Ardoyne Road in the city, pleaded guilty to six offences which culminated in Ms Gow’s death.

In July 2019 the Recorder for Belfast imposed 11 years’ imprisonment, plus an additional three years on licence for public protection.

Defence lawyers appealed the sentence handed down, arguing that the trial judge’s starting point of 14 years had been excessive.

However, a panel of three senior judges dismissed the legal challenge.

“This was a thoughtful and carefully structured sentencing decision,” Lord Justice McCloskey said.

“No error of principle trespassed at any point.”

Attention was also drawn to Nelson’s own “enormous” criminal record, which began when he was aged 12.

The judge added: “The cycle of offending has continued, remorselessly.”