Kingsmills families make play park plea

Kingsmills massacre victims have urged a district council to ensure that a playground named after an IRA man linked to the atrocity does not carry his name after it is sold.

Raymond McCreesh Park in Newry is named after an IRA man who was caught with a weapon used in the Kingsmills massacre several months after it took place. Ten Protestant workmen were taken out of their minibus and murdered by the IRA near Kingsmills in 1976.

Bea Worton's son, father-of-two Kenneth Worton, who was murdered in the Kingsmills Massacre in 1976.

Bea Worton, who recently passed away, won legal challenges against both the council and the Equality Commission after they agreed to let the park remain named after McCreesh. As a result the council decided to sell the land.

In a closed session on Thursday evening, the council decided to continue with plans to sell the land despite a legal challenge by residents living near the park.

Campaigner Barrie Halliday said: “The Kingsmills families met with their legal team on Wednesday night. All agreed that two months after Bea’s death it’s time for Newry and Mourne to do right thing. We understand that the council have put the land out for sale to any interested group. But we are adamant that the council must it make it a neutral park before it’s sold and that any buyer can’t ever get funded by the council if they rename it after McCreesh.”

The council had not offered any comment at the time of going to press.