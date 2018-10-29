KKK incident in NI treated as hate crime

Police have launched an investigation after images emerged of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan members in Co Down.

The images circulating on social media were reportedly taken outside an Islamic prayer house in Newtownards on Saturday night.

Last year a pig’s head was placed outside the same centre on Greenwell Street in the town.

Police have said they are treating this weekend’s incident as a hate crime and are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.”

Alliance Strangford MLA, Kellie Armstrong has branded those responsible “disgusting” and said it was a “clear demonstration of aggression and bullying towards one particular religion”.

She called on the PSNI to review CCTV footage from bars which the group visited in a bid to identify them.

“Everyone knows exactly what the KKK stands for,” she added. “The KKK represents a brand of hatred not wanted or welcome in the area. This group did not simply dress up for Halloween, rather they deliberately posed outside the prayer house in Newtownards. These people were then photographed brazenly walking around Newtownards.

“I call on all the bars in Newtownards to contact the PSNI to help identify these people. Racism, religious intolerance and bullying of a minority group is disgusting and illegal. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI by calling 101. Let’s stamp out hate in our area once and for all.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said he believed the KKK incident was an “act of terrorism,” adding: “It makes people fearful. When i first saw the image I couldn’t believe it. My reaction was that it was some sort of spoof.

“People will speculate whether it was people trying to have some sort of a sick laugh or was it serious. The point is that the intent is not the issue, the impact is the issue.”

DUP MLA Peter Weir condemned the incident as “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “The Klu Klux Klan is a deeply repugnant racist organisation and anyone happy to associate themselves with such a vile body is clearly a moron.

“That such a large group of people took the time and the effort to get their costumes completely correct, and above all the fact that they chose to pose outside the Islamic Prayer Centre in Newtownards, takes this episode of stupidity to a more sinister connotation.

“Local people will completely reject this sort of behaviour and stand against it.”