Knife-carrying Larne man given suspended jail term

An intoxicated man carrying knives who banged on the door of his ex-partner’s home has been given a three months jail term, suspended for a year.

Alistair Mervyn Shields (56), of Circular Road in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He admitted charges of possessing offensive weapons - knives - in a public place at Inver Road in Larne - relating to January 6 this year and a second charge of causing criminal damage to a door.

When police got to the scene they found Shields had two knives and he showed officers a kitchen knife in a nearby plant pot. Defence barrister Amy Campbell said her client was not intending to harm anybody else with the knives and had his own “struggles”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a “worrying” incident for the defendant’s ex-partner.

He said it would be concerning for anyone if someone in such a state was banging on the door of their home.