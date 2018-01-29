Knife crime: time bomb in GB schools

Children as young as four have been caught in English and Welsh schools with knives and other lethal weapons on average once a day, it can be revealed.

Teachers across England and Wales are facing a growing number of knife crimes in their classrooms and playgrounds, according to figures obtained exclusively by the Johnston Press Investigations Team from police forces and education authorities.

And the figures show a ticking time-bomb as on average, every day in the UK one child will be caught carrying a knife into school.

More than 2,400 pupils have been caught in English and Welsh schools with a knife, blade or other weapon since 2012, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws from more than half of UK police forces reveals.

And the crisis is growing. Our investigation shows a 42.2% rise in children caught in possession of a knife or blade or other weapon over the last two academic years.

But some areas of the UK, including rural counties, have seen increases of up to 200%. Reports of knife crimes in schools have increased overall by 12%.

Between 2012/13 and 2016/17, more than 18,000 people were admitted to hospital with injuries of this nature in English hospitals – over 3,300 of which were young people aged 19 and under, almost one in five cases.