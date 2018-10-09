Knife wielding duo rob NI female fast food delivery driver

Police are appealing for information after a female fast-food delivery driver was allegedly robbed at knife point in Northern Ireland on Monday night.

The alleged robbery was reported to have taken place at Pinkerton Walk area of Belfast.

The robbery is alleged to have taken place on Monday evening.

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: “Shortly before 11:30pm it was reported that a female fast food delivery driver was threatened by two males armed with knives, as she made her way to make a delivery in the area.

"The males made off in a grey Citreon Picasso vehicle towards the Shore Road area before turning right towards Belfast City Centre. The vehicle was located abandoned in the vicinity of Victoria Parade, with a knife located close to the vehicle. Damage was caused to the front wheels of the vehicle as a result of the incident."

D.S. Moffett added: “The two males are described as being aged between 15-18 years old, 5”4 in height with balaclavas or scarves covering their faces. Both males were wearing dark grey hooded tops.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1434 8/10/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”