A man arrested on Friday by police investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka in Maghera has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 19-year-old had been questioned by detectives after Mr Krowka’s body was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Piotr Krowka

Mr Krowka, who is understood to be in his 30s, was a Polish national who had been living in Maghera for a number of years, police said.

He had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.