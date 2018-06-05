Labour MP makes ‘no apology for putting women first’ in abortion debate

An English Labour MP has opened a debate about abortion in Northern Ireland with an impassioned appeal for widespread decriminalisation of terminations UK-wide.

Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow in London, has opened the emergency discussion in the House of Commons saying that she would “make no apology for putting the safety and dignity of women first” when it comes to abortions.

She said that she wants to repeal sections 58 and 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861.

The act continues to provide criminal sanctions for certain abortions across the UK, and she said it is preventing the UK’s constituent countries – including Northern Ireland – from forging “modern” abortion laws.

She cited some criticism she had received online, including a message saying that she herself was once an embryo.

“It’s about freedom,” she told the House.

“Shout at me all you want.”

Current law in Great Britain is governed by the 1967 Abortion Act, which offers protections from the criminal sanctions of the 1861 act.

It says they would not be committing a crime by having an abortion so long as two doctors agree that continuing the pregnancy would put her health at risk, or if the child would be seriously handicapped.

This 1967 law did not apply to Northern Ireland, where restrictions on abortion are tighter.

Ms Creasy said she did not want to scrap the current 24 week abortion limit, and did not want to see the issue subject to a referendum in Northern Ireland either.

Rather it is simply about getting rid of the old 1861 law, which contains the threat of life imprisonment for women who break abortion rules.

Before she had finished introducing the motion, she had accepted interventions from Northern Irish MPs – DUP MP David Simpson asked where the “rights of the unborn” featured in her thinking, whilst independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon said people in Northern Ireland are worried that Westminster is “usurping” powers which are supposed to be devolved when it comes to writing the Province’s abortion laws.

Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP MP for Lagan Valley, rose to counter Stella Creasy’s points.

The strongly anti-abortion MP said that he had been returned as an MP six times and that this would not have happened if he was “disconnected” from Northern Irish public opinion.

He also said that Labour does not stand in Northern Irish elections at all, and pointed out that its “sister party” in the Province – the SDLP – is a pro-life party.

Tory MP Maria Miller told the House that MPs cannot “ride roughshod” over devolution, but that the UK has “very clear international responsibilities for outlawing discrimination against women”.

In all, 22 backbenchers are slated to speak in the debate, which is ongoing.