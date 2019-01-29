Lamp stolen from popular N.I. bar - P.S.N.I. threaten to share C.C.T.V. footage on social media if item not returned immediately

The P.S.N.I. has warned a group of women responsible for removing a table from a popular Northern Ireland bar to return it or face the embarrassment of C.C.T.V. footage being shared on social media.

The lamp was removed by a group of three people from Belfast's Harp Bar on Hill Street on Saturday January 19.

The P.S.N.I. says it will share C.C.T.V. footage of the incident on social media if the lamp is not returned.

The manager of the bar has not yet made an official complaint but the P.S.N.I. warned intend to officially investigate the theft if the item is not returned.

"I have a lovely C.C.T.V. picture of the ladies' faces who took it and I am just itching to put it on Facebook," said P.S.N.I. officer, Michael Gillies on social media.

"Remember the last time somebody took something from a popular city centre hotel?."

The P.S.N.I. went on to say that the Bar Manager is willing to forget about the incident if the lamp is returned immediately.

"The bar manager is a kindly soul and appreciates people’s high spirits on a night out. He has merely asked for the lamp to be returned either to the bar, drop it into the front desk at Musgrave Police station, or email me on michael.gillies@psni.pnn.police.uk no questions asked.

"Otherwise I will be more than happy to persuade the bar manager to make a formal complaint next week and the matter will be fully investigated, face pics and all," warned Officer Gillies.