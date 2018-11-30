Large gang beat NI man - victim sustains 'serious facial injuries'

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information after a man sustained "serious facial injuries" after he was set upon by a large group of people on Thursday evening.

The 20 year-old victim was allegedly assaulted in North Queen Street, Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Dane confirmed that an 18 year-old man had been arrested in connection with alleged assault.

“A 20 year old man was reported to have been assaulted by a large group of persons sometime between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday evening and sustained serious facial injuries as a result.

"An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries."

D.S. Dane added: “I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 965 29/11/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”