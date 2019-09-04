Large quantity of playground equipment stolen from NI playpark

Police are appealing for assistance in helping track those responsible for stealing a "large quantity of heavy equipment" including "2500kgs of plastic and 3220kgs of glue".

The theft from a playground renovation building site took place at Upper Dunmurry Lane between lunchtime on Saturday 31st August and 7.30 am on Monday 2nd September 2019.

Upper Dunmurry lane

A PSNI spokesman said: "This theft would have taken time, it would have required heavy machinery and significant manpower.

"Did you see anyone on the site during these hours? Did you see lorries going on and off the site?

"If you have any information about this theft which might be helpful to our enquiry please contact us on 101 quoting ref 360 2nd September 2019, alternatively call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."