‘Large stone’ thrown through window of house in Banbridge

Police investigating an incident of criminal damage at a property in the Granville Gardens area of Banbridge have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, but police only went public with their appeal for information on January 15.

It was reported that shortly before 1.50am a “large stone” was thrown through a side window of the house, which caused damage to a piece of furniture inside.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any suspicious activity around this time, to contact police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 52 of 09/01/18,” Constable Boyce said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”