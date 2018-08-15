Large sum of money stolen

A large sum of money has been stolen from a home in Co Armagh.

The burglary took place on the Crow Hill Road, Waringstown sometime between Saturday 11th August 2018 and Sunday 12th August 2018.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a large sum of money taken and we are looking for anyone around the area who may have CCTV or if you were in the area and you may have dash cam footage please let us know.

“Also if you noticed anything suspicious in the area no matter how small please give us a phone in on the non emergency number which is 101 and use the reference number 787 12/08/18.”