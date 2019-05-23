Larne assault victim suffers suspected eye socket and cheekbone fractures

Police are appealing for information after an assault on a male in the Point Street area of Larne last night (Wednesday).

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We received a report at around 10.35pm that a male had been found in the Point Street area of Larne, it was believed he had been assaulted a short time earlier close to the underpass.

“The male was taken to hospital for a number injuries, including suspected fractures to his eye sockets and cheekbones and a laceration to his face. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Police enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2244 22/5/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.