Larne ban supporter after incident during match against Glentoran

Larne Football Club has confirmed a person has been banned from Inver Park indefinitely after an incident during Saturday’s match against Glentoran.

The Premiership club said it acted after a supporter entered the field of play following an injury-time winner for the home side.

A spokesperson for Larne FC said: “Entry to Inver Park for all fans is subject to conditions of behaviour, and when these are broken in such a serious manner we have a duty to act.

“Entering the field of play puts the safety of players, supporters and stewards at risk, is a criminal offence and as a club this will not be tolerated.

“We would like to thank those who dealt with the incident in such a swift and safe manner on Saturday evening.”

Meanwhile, Larne officials have released a statement in support of goalkeeper Conor Devlin after reports of verbal abuse directed at the former Cliftonville player emerged over the weekend across social media. Read more here.