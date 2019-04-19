Larne defendant claimed eight-inch knife was for 'fishing purposes'

A man who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at Inver Road in Larne claimed it was for "fishing purposes" and he had been unaware it was in his clothing.

Christopher Andrew Morrow (32), of Ballysnod Road, Larne, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said that on March 7 this year police received a report of a drunk man at Inver Road.

He had been put into an ambulance when a paramedic then discovered an eight-inch knife in the defendant's pocket as he was searching for identification.

The defendant told police he was not aware he had the knife on him and he had no intention of taking it out of his home.

A defence solicitor said on the date in question the defendant had an argument with his partner and had gone out drinking and didn't know the knife, used for "fishing purposes", was in his pocket.

Morrow was ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work.