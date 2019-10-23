Larne FC presented with White Ribbon Charter

Women’s Aid ABCLN has presented the White Ribbon Charter to Larne Football Club in front of a capacity crowd at Inver Park.

Around 2,000 fans were in the ground for the home club’s Premiership game with Glentoran on Friday evening.

Tahnee McCrory, White Ribbon coordinator, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Larne Football Club to give domestic violence the red card.

“Larne FC is the first football club in Northern Ireland to sign the White Ribbon Charter pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women. “

Handing over the charter reflects the success of the club’s work with Women’s Aid ABCLN over the last six months to raise awareness and equip members to recognise and respond to anyone affected by domestic abuse. This has included ‘Safe Place’ training for players and coaches, and ‘Heading for Healthy Relationships’ programmes with young people.

Gareth Clements, chairmarn of Larne FC, said “We are proud to harness the power of the football community to send out the message that male violence against women is unacceptable.”

Tahnee summed up the evening by saying: “The roar of the 2,000 strong crowd of football fans when we presented the charter was incredible. We are delighted to have Larne FC’s support for this important campaign, and want to thank everyone for their commitment.”

For further information you can contact Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136.