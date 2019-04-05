Larne man accused of knocking out ex-girlfriend’s teeth refused bail

A man accused of knocking out two of his ex-girlfriend’s teeth claimed she was attacked by someone else over an alleged affair, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors contended that Gary Graffin also banged the woman’s head off a wall at a house in Larne, Co Antrim last month.

A judge was told that when the 28-year-old was arrested and cautioned he replied: “All this because she gets a couple of slaps to the mouth.”

Bail was refused amid concerns he could re-offend if released.

Graffin, of Portland Street in Larne, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on police over the incident on March 21.

The court heard the woman made a 999 call claiming he had knocked two of her teeth out and banged her head off a wall. Police went to the scene and discovered her with a swollen jaw and bruising.

“Two teeth were knocked out of her front dental plate,” a Crown lawyer said.

Counsel said Graffin told police during interview that he lived alone and was not currently in a relationship with the woman.

“He stated that she had been having an affair with her best friend’s boyfriend, and she had been assaulted by her best friend,” the prosecutor added.

At one point handcuffs and leg restraints had to be applied due to his alleged aggression.

A defence barrister described the relationship between Graffin and the woman as “toxic”.

He contended that the alleged victim already had visible injuries when she arrived at his client’s home.

The alleged remarks about “a couple of slaps” related to that altercation with another person, the barrister added.

But ruling that Graffin must remain in custody, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said: “I’m not satisfied he’s appropriate for bail.”