Larne man charged with sexually grooming a child

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually grooming a child and a number of other offences.

John Workman (34), whose address was listed as Craigy Hill in Larne, faces a total of 20 charges.

The charges include one charge of meeting ‘a child following sexual grooming’ between March and October, 2014.

That charge accuses the defendant of ‘having previously met on at least two occasions another person under 16’.

The accused also faces 19 charges of sexual activity with a child.

At a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the higher court - at Ballymena Magistrates Court on September 20 a prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer.

A defence lawyer had no contrary submissions and District Judge Nigel Broderick sent the case to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment in mid-October.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £500.

The judge allowed an application for two senior counsel to represent the defendant given “the young, vulnerable, age of the complainant”.