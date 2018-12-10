Larne man ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid work for assault

A woman who went to get her dog and her belongings after splitting up with her partner the previous day was then assaulted and claimed she was grabbed by the throat which caused her to fall to the ground whilst struggling to breath.

The woman then said she was grabbed by the hair whilst being assaulted by Gary Graffin (28), of Portland Street in Larne.

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 6 for sentencing in relation to a charge of assault on August 9 this year.

Later police were called and Graffin was hostile and assaulted two police officers, causing one to fall over whilst kicking another on the back before limb restraints were applied.

He was also being sentenced for two charges of assault on police and resisting one of the officers in the execution of his duty.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client had denied grabbing his partner by the throat but accepted a charge of assault.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “The courts take a dim view of any incidents of domestic violence. That makes it a serious matter, however, you are a man with a clear record”.

The defendant was ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid work and put on Probation for a year.