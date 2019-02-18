Larne man used ‘phenomenal’ computer skills for crime, court told

A Larne man with a “phenomenal talent for computers” used his skills for crime, a defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Philip Bell (27), of Alexandera Crescent, was in court for sentencing on a charge of fraud by false representation.

He used a man’s account details to pay £39 towards a mobile phone bill.

The court heard Bell had a previous record.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said: “This is a young man with a phenomenal talent for computers. Off the back of that there has been criminality.”

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he was developing a lengthy record for matters of dishonesty and if he continued he would end up in prison.

Bell was ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work.