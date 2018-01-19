Larne man who burnt bins was ‘completely out of his head’, court told

A Larne man who burnt bins belonging to a bookies and also set fire to ones outside a bingo hall and a Salvation Army charity shop has received a four months jail term suspended for two years.

Stephen Richard Woodage (31), of Latharna House, set fire to bins at Toal’s Bookmarkers in the town on Saturday September 23 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

He also damaged bins belonging to The Salvation Army and a bin belonging to Carnival Bingo.

He pleaded guilty to three arson charges and and a charge of having an offensive weapon with him - a kitchen knife.

During one of the incidents Woodage added more material to one of the fires “to make it bigger”.

A prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant denied the offences to police saying he had gone to a bookies and after taking drink he could not remember where he had been later that day.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty said the defendant was “completely out of his head” and had “embarked upon an alcohol-fuelled expedition” which led to him setting fire to wheelie bins.

He said Woodage was remorseful and the fires were not directed at anyone in particular but happened because his mind had been “addled by drink”.

Mr Moriarty added: “He doesn’t present as being any form of pyromaniac. Thankfully, the damage was minimal.”

Sentencing Woodage and ordering him to pay compensation of £430 for the damaged bins, District Judge Peter King said: “I have absolutely no idea what was going through your head when you went on this spree of bin burning” but he said a charity and two local businesses suffered.