Larne nuisance caller put on probation for a year

A judge praised a police officer who has been working with a Larne man in a bid to stop him improperly using communication networks to make nuisance calls to the PSNI and Ambulance Service.

Jamie Ian Hastings (29), of Drumahoe Gardens, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 17, for sentencing after his latest offence was detected in November last year.

At the time he was on a suspended sentence for similar offences.

On November 20 police were tasked to an address and found Hastings was extremely drunk. Officers advised him about making such calls but a further two calls were then made, one to the Ambulance Service and the other to the PSNI.

At one stage an ambulance was sent to the address.

During an interview he said he couldn’t remember making the calls and that he was sorry and that it “would never happen again”.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had been in court on a similar matter last March when he was given a suspended jail term and he had to “learn” not to make such calls.

The court heard a police officer had come to court with the defendant.

Mr Law said it was a credit Hastings was being engaged with to deal with the offending “head on”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he had placed his liberty in jeopardy by breaching a suspended sentence but he said credit should go to the officer “who is probably going the extra mile to try and prevent you from re-offending”.

The judge said he would not jail the defendant but was instead re-activating a three months jail term, suspended for 18 months, and making it run from the date of the court.

Hastings has also been put on Probation for a year with a condition that he gets addiction counselling.