Police seized a quantity of fireworks after a search of a vehicle in the Antiville area of Larne on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Larne PSNI said; “The driver was not in possession of a licence to have said fireworks, and will be dealt with.

“A reminder that fireworks can be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands and can cause serious injury .

If persons are found to be in possession of fireworks without the relevant licence, police will deal with this accordingly.”