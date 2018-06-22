Larne woman’s guilty plea to fraud related charges

A Larne woman has pleaded guilty to 19 charges including fraud by false representation connected to the opening of a catalogue account.

Shirley Huxley (50), of Goodwill Terrace, admitted 13 counts of fraud by false representation and two of attempted fraud by false representation.

She also admitted stealing £650 from the Social Security Agency; the theft of £584 belonging to the estate of a man and the theft of a bank card.

The final charge she admitted was persistent improper use of communications.

The accused appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 21.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was a “significant breach of trust”.

The case was adjourned until late July.