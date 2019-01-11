Larne woman was hospitalised after crashing into a wall

A driver who crashed into a wall was in hospital for two weeks but has made a full recovery, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Sasha Wright (21), of Garron Walk in Larne, admitted charges of dangerous driving and using a vehicle with a defective braking system and a bald tyre.

She also pleaded guilty to being uninsured and having no MOT for a Volkswagen Bora following an incident at 1.30am on May 16 last year at Croft Road, Ballygally.

A prosecutor said police spotted the vehicle and turned on flashing lights and sirens and there was a “pursuit which lasted only a few seconds” before the defendant smashed into a wall leaving behind a long skid mark.

The prosecuting lawyer said the condition of the car was dangerous and the driving was also dangerous because the defendant had driven off at speed.

A defence lawyer said the car was bought earlier by Wright’s partner who intended to do it up and she was unaware of the condition of the vehicle. The lawyer said the defendant had been out with her partner that evening and after a “fall-out” Wright was in a “highly emotional state” and wasn’t aware police were behind the vehicle.

The lawyer said the defendant was alone in the car at the time of the collision. She was injured and spent two weeks in hospital but has now made a full recovery.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £350.